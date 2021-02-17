Mitchell Capital Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores comprises 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 92,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 278,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,961,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, ROAM Global Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,736,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.43.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BURL traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $265.19. 6,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $271.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.56.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

