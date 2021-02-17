Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.5% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,524. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $12.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.66. 322,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,369,001. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $342.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

