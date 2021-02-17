Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 68,344 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,440. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

