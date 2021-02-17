Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in S&P Global by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 91,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 183,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.47. 33,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,913. The firm has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

