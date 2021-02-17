Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 476 Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in adidas were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in adidas by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in adidas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.18. 23,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. adidas AG has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded adidas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

