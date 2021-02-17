Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the January 14th total of 622,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.5 days.

Shares of MSBHF traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.90. Mitsubishi has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $28.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mitsubishi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

