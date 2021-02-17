Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MUFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

