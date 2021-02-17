Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,878 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:MFG opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.