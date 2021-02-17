Mizuho Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $305.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.05.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA opened at $285.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.88. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -147.70 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,005,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $155,056,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,210 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Okta by 50.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after acquiring an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 206.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,825,000 after acquiring an additional 229,441 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 1,488,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after acquiring an additional 148,870 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.