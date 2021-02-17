Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.30, but opened at C$0.37. Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 16,045 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

