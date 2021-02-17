MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 542,300 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 14th total of 672,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 416.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.55. 483,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,245. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $192.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

