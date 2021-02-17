Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (LON:MIG) Stock Price Down 2%

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (LON:MIG)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.50 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.97). Approximately 5,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.99).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.45. The stock has a market cap of £54.73 million and a P/E ratio of -37.25.

About Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (LON:MIG)

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in management buyouts in the small to medium-sized unquoted and AIM listed companies operating in the Internet software and e-business, information technology, telecommunications, and media sectors. It invests in companies based in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.