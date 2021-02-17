Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MOH. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.54.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $215.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $246.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.