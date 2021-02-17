MonetaryUnit Market Capitalization Achieves $2.91 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 24.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 51.7% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $37,949.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006749 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001637 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00156009 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 214,357,201 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

