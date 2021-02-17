Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Deming Xiao Sells 5,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Deming Xiao sold 4,092 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,525,865.88.

On Friday, February 5th, Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $7.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.28. 385,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,661. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 117.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

