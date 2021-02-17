Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $308,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter J. Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monro alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of Monro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

MNRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist decreased their price target on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Monro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.