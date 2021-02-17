Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414,257 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 0.8% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $609,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 178,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 109.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $274,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $74.95. 368,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,939,135. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

