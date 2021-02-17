Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 121.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 178,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. 384,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,939,135. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

