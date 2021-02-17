Morgan Stanley Raises Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $19.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 31.75% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NYSE PLTR opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.54.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 533,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $9,887,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,738,667 shares of company stock worth $117,510,868.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $8,531,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

