Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Morneau Shepell from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

Shares of MSIXF remained flat at $$25.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. Morneau Shepell has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.