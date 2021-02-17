Motco Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.62 and its 200 day moving average is $187.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

