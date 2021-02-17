Motco Boosts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.68 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.52.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

