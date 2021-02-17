Motco Buys 469 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Motco lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $253.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $255.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

