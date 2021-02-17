Motco Has $127,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Motco cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Target were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $190.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.21 and a 200-day moving average of $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.