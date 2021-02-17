Motco Has $191,000 Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Motco increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $120,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $178.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.17 and a 200-day moving average of $158.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

