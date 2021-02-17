Motco Sells 4,204 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Motco lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

