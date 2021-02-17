Motco Takes $83,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Motco bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 408,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 180,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 107,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDS opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34.

