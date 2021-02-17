Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives $159.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI opened at $183.35 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.