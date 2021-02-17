M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

M&T Bank stock opened at $148.67 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $170.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

