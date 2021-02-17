M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after acquiring an additional 440,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after acquiring an additional 297,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,799,000 after acquiring an additional 103,741 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,251 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 33.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,731,000 after acquiring an additional 202,445 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $148.67 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $170.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

