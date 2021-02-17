Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.50

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and traded as low as $28.21. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 58,166 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MURGY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

