Murphy Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,424 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $146.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

