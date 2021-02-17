Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.04

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.04 and last traded at $51.97, with a volume of 136520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Naspers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

