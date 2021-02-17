National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,742 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.4% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after buying an additional 1,913,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

PBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PBI opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -63.42 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

