National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 279.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 193.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 330,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

