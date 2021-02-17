National Asset Management Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.