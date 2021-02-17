National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.