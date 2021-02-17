National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.