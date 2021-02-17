National Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,661 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

