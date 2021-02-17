National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,021,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,692,000 after buying an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.77.

