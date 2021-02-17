National Bank Financial Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.07.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:REI.UN traded down C$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.95. 1,089,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,647. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.41 and a 12 month high of C$27.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.11.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.