Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires New Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 42.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $904,642.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,464,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,489,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 128,556 shares of company stock worth $8,879,361 in the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

