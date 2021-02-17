Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New $309,000 Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,772 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Five9 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $182.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.07 and a 200-day moving average of $148.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $187.99.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at $38,200,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total transaction of $2,124,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,341,159.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,725,333. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

