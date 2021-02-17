Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 16.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,027 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 56.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after acquiring an additional 620,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invitae by 49.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 361,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,885,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $25,915,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $118,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,649 shares of company stock worth $34,197,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $61.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

