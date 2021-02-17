Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 1,953 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 548.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORI. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,994 shares of company stock worth $36,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

