Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 439 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

