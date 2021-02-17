Navellier & Associates Inc Takes $326,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

