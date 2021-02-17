Navellier & Associates Inc Takes $471,000 Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOSL. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

AOSL stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 658.17 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $89,001.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $982,421.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,990. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

