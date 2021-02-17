NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NCC stock opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £744.92 million and a PE ratio of 59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 258.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 212.38. NCC Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Get NCC Group plc (NCC.L) alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered NCC Group plc (NCC.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NCC Group plc (NCC.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

About NCC Group plc (NCC.L)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.