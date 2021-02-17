NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in January

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 14th total of 278,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,096.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NIPNF remained flat at $$52.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 55 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. NEC has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

About NEC

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, System Platform, and Global. It provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

